Valletta Dominicans to mark titular feast

At the end of a Pontifical Mass on Wednesday, the Dominican friars will inaugurate the restored lunette painting of the side chapel dedicated to St Dominic.

As part of the celebrations marking the titular feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the Basilica of St Dominic in Valletta, also known as the Basilica of Our Lady of Fair Havens (Porto Salvo), Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona, OP, will lead a Pontifical Mass on Wednesday.

The Dominican community will also be marking the 200th anniversary since Pope Pius VII honoured the Dominican Friars of Valletta in 1817 by giving them the unique privilege of wearinga black muzzetta (small cape) with white piping.

At the end of the celebration, the friars will inaugurate the restored lunette painting of the side chapel dedicated to St Dominic. The painting, executed by Guseppe Calì in 1899, was restored by Agata Grima and colleagues. Other works on the lunette, including the cleaning of gilded decorations, painting and new lighting, was carried out by volunteers Frankie Micallef, Mario Celeste, Anthony Caruana and Vincent Spagnol.

Another small painting of the Holy Name of Jesus by G. Francici (1902), which adorns a side altar next to the sacristy, will also be inaugurated. It was restored by Manwel Zammit of Żejtun.

The church of St Dominic is currently undergoing a massive restoration project. In the coming weeks, work will start on the painting of the main choir apse by Pietru Pawl Caruana and otherpaintings by Calì.

Restoration work on the facade of the church was completed recently.

The Dominican friars are inviting the public, especially parishioners, to attend the Pontifical Mass and to appreciate the restoration work being done on the interior and exterior of their parish church.

The Mass and inauguration will be held at St Dominic parish church on Wednesday at 6.15pm. Those who would like to contribute towards the restoration project are to contact parish priest Michael Camilleri by calling 9988 3297 or via e-mail on [email protected].