Iljieli fit-Teatru
A number of cultural evenings, entitled Iljieli fit-Teatru, are being organised in an attempt to keep the old opera house, now known as Pjazza Teatru Rjal, alive throughout the year.
The evenings aim to create a space where different art forms mash together to create a dialogue.
The first evening will combine music and literature and will feature violinist and assistant concertmaster at Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Reggie Clews, and literary pieces featuring works by Norbert Bugeja, Adrian Scerri, Leanne Ellul and Aleks Farrugia. Readings will be in Maltese and English.
The performances will take place this evening at 7.30pm at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta. Entrance is free. For more information, visit http://pjazzateatrurjal.com/content/movies/iljieli-fit-teatru
