Los Hongos tackles themes like solidarity, gender equality and social conventions.

Spazju Kreattiv is showing the film Los Hongos, a classic coming-of-age story for today’s youth culture.

Merging nostalgia, contemporary culture and an old school punk rock soundtrack, the film covers issues such as the Arab Spring and themes like solidarity, gender equality and changing social conventions.

The 2014 film invites the viewer to take a trip through the streets of provincial Colombia along with an unlikely but affable couple of best friends – teenage dropout Ras and art student Calvin. Together, the duo go through big and small experiences in the city while introducing the audience to the daily rhythms and local culture of Colombia from their own perspective.

Meanwhile, inspired by internet protesters in Egypt, Ras and Calvin also plan a social graffiti project in conjunction with their young community and they hope to pull off a political mural.

The screening will take place on Wednesday, May 31, at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 7.30pm. For more information or to buy tickets, visit http://www.kreattivita.org /event/los-hongos-2014/ or call 2122 3200.