Announcements

DEBONO. On May 27, at her home in Marsaxlokk, LINA, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Evelyn, Louise and her husband Frank and Roseanne and her husband Michael, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, May 30, at 9.30am at Our Lady of Pompeii parish church, Marsa­xlokk, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GILLARD. On May 28, WILLIAM WALTER (Bill) of London, UK, residing in Sliema, passed away peacefully aged 65. Loved and remembered by his wife Suzie, his son Dominic-Daniel and his wife Gosia, his step-daughter Lia Curtis and her husband Phil, his sister Barbara and her husband Bill, his brother in-law Robert Montgomery and his wife Barbara, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, June 1 at 1.30pm for the Holy Trinity Anglican church, Rudolph Street, Sliema, where a funeral service will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Malta Dementia Society, c/o Room 135, Pharmacy Building, University of Malta, Msida MSD2080, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On May 28, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, LUCIA, 79, wife of the late Joseph, passed away peacefully comforted by the rights of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Rita and her husband Joe, Francis and his wife Tessy, Joe widower of the late Antoinette, Mary Anne, Philipp and his wife Rosanne, Jesmond and his wife Josette, David, Lucienne and her husband Mark, and Isabelle. Also mourning her loss are her siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Tuesday, May 30, at 8am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at the Żebbuġ cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AMATO-GAUCI. Treasured memories of FREDDIE, a much missed father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the second anniversary of his death. Ann and Torio and the children.

CAMILLERI – VINCENT. Treasured and loving memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 53rd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children and their families.

DELIA – ALBERT. In memory of a very close and sincere friend who left us two years ago today. Winston and Doris.

NICOLAS. In loving memory of our dear sister NANETTE who passed away on May 29, 1960. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Amy, Freda and Joanna and their families.

PIZZUTO – CARMEN. Always in our thoughts. Her loving sister Lulu, nephews, nieces and friends. Mass to be celebrated at St Gregory parish church, Sliema for the repose of her soul on Tuesday May 30, at 6.30pm.

SANSONE – Dr ARMANDO SANSONE. In ever loving memory of my dear husband who departed from this life on May 29, 1984. Never forgotten by his wife Rose. Lord, grant him eternal rest.