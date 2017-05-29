Change, once again

In his opinion piece ‘Busuttil: A lightweight’ (May 24) Martin Scicluna admits Simon Busuttil was handed a very tough job. He acknowledges Busuttil made great advances in healing wounds, rebuilding the party machine and ‘staving off bankruptcy’. No mean feat in four years. And yet he describes him as a lightweight.

He goes as far as to conclude that Busuttil lacks the force of character needed to run the country. It would seem Scicluna would rather have a ‘strong’ leader at all costs; at the cost of transparency, meritocracy and good governance, all of which Joseph Muscat promised so vociferously and convincingly prior to the last election.

Perhaps he would rather prefer a strong leader who rubs shoulders with dubious characters, both locally and internationally, or a leader who defies the Pana Committee, who hijacks the country’s major institutions, who rides roughshod over everything and everyone, who ignores all alarm bells and deliberately steers the country towards a waterfall and into a moral and economic abyss.

Very strong indeed.

Busuttil is not infallible. He is not perfect and he may have his weaknesses. Yet he has shown his capability and determination to take the helm and bring the country back on course. More importantly he possesses the qualities to do so; the humility to listen, the fortitude to stand his ground, and yes, the courage to decide (to mention but a few), all of which display strength of character.

Not to mention the undisputed high esteem he acquired in Europe which will be much needed to help Malta reacquire its good reputation.

Those ‘election-winning switchers’ (as Scicluna put it) who at the last election felt it was time for a change ought to acknowledge that now a change is needed once again. Those who chose Muscat’s government for financial reward ought to realise they did wrong, that the country’s reputation and well-being matters more than their direct interests, and that they will no longer benefit if the economy crashes.

Those who voted in the PL because they were somehow hurt by PN should instead see the bigger picture. For an election is held not to vote a party into power, nor for personal gain or favour, and neither for revenge.

The sole aim of a general election is to choose the best administration for the country. What Malta needs right now is stability, guidance, trust and sound morals. It needs accountability, transparency, functioning institutions and the rule of law. It needs that which Muscat has taken and which Busuttil can deliver.

The risks Malta is facing make this election a crucial one, and the burden of this decision weighs heavily on each and every one of us. This notwithstanding when one considers Muscat’s acts and omissions the choice is actually quite simple.

I do not know what Scicluna’s verdict will be. What I do know is that it will not be him alone who will be deciding. The only verdict that counts will be delivered by us all come June 3.

Simon Galea Testaferrata is managing partner at Iuris Malta Advocates