A new beginning

It is just a few days before the general election of June 3. The massive turnout at the Nationalist Party mass meeting in Sliema drove home the message that there is a growing number of people of goodwill who are determined to place the national interest above any other consideration.

This country’s future depends first and foremost on its reputation. That principle applies in particular to the financial services sector. It is a major driver of our economy and the PN in government had set it up and nurtured it.We had done the same with regard to corporate service provision in general, igaming, ICT, the maritime and aviation sectors, the pharmaceutical industry, life sciences and other pillars of Malta’s present day economy and future.

Even when it comes to the tourism sector, had it not been for the courage displayed by a Nationalist administration that had allowed and encouraged low-cost airlines to be a strategic component to grow volume and value, we would not have experienced one record year after another precisely since their introduction. Labour had then raised alarm bells. We persisted nonetheless. It is a decision that I shall always cherish.

A Nationalist administration had seen to Malta’s economic phenomenal growth which we managed to even in the midst of very turbulent waters. Let alone what such an administration can achieve in calmer waters.

Our country is again at the crossroads. News about high-profile financial services companies deciding not to come to Malta is worrying. Totally unfair allegations against our country’s taxation system that was and must remain our national prerogative precisely as negotiated by a Nationalist government when we acceeded to the European Union are taking advantage of Malta’s present reputational crisis. This needs to be set right following the general election.

Joseph Muscat four years ago had a unique opportunity to put the national interest first. Instead, he allowed personal interests to prevail and chose to protect an inner circle of cronies that has hijacked the country and its institutions, not least our police force. This is a manifestation of abuse of power at its worst.

The cronies would prefer to spread the word that any reputational damage that has been caused, as a result of their greed, is to be attributed to whoever has exposed their criminal activity.

It is similar to a thief telling you to leave him in peace, if necessary even help him move away the stolen loot so that he does not have to suffer any discomfort, and since he has not yet finished his job and is yearning for far more, invite him over for another term to carry on with his criminal activity.

Francis Fukuyama, in his book Trust – The Social Virtues and the Creation of Prosperity observes that “trust has a large and measurable economic value”. It is the foundation of what any serious and thriving economy needs to be based on. Malta needs a new beginning where the values that will again matter will be those of honesty and integrity. These are the values that I have always cherished and done my utmost to uphold. These are the only values that can guide us forward and that can be the basis of a new beginning for our country.

Simon Busuttil is determined to dedicate all his energies precisely to ensure that our country will experience such a new beginning of which we can all be proud. He is as determined to give Malta a new and clean beginning.

We need to generate 30,000 new private sector jobs in the next five years apart from safeguarding all present ones. That can only be achieved if we safeguard and rebuild our national reputation.

As former Labour parliamentary group whip Godfrey Farrugia pointed out at a mass meeting in Żebbug, well-meaning Labour Party supporters are not at fault for the national collapse of values and principles that has been experienced over the past four years. They more thanothers have been let down. What has resulted over the past four years is not what they voted for. Their hope of change for the better has not materialised.

Busuttil has emphasised that the “national force” that has been set up to help us be once again proud to be Maltese is not against the Labour Party, but against the corrupt clique that has besieged our country.

On June 3, the national colours should prevail over all others – over all different opinions, shades and hues.

On that date, each and every of us can proclaim: I choose Malta.

Francis Zammit Dimech is a lawyer and a Nationalist MP.