Driver faces $10,000 bill for driving onto concrete and getting stuck
A Nebraska driver could be facing a 10,000 US dollar bill after he drove into newly poured concrete and became stuck.
The driver, 19-year-old Shadrach Yasiah, drove through a 24-foot gap between traffic control cones onto the concrete in state capital Lincoln.
City engineer Thomas Shafer said the driver is responsible for the cost of repairs, including removing the car, scraping out the ruined slurry, repouring more and finishing it.
