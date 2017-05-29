Granted bail after repeatedly forcing his way into the family home

Police records show the man has a history of forcing his way into the home, prosecutors said. Photo: Shutterstock

A man who received multiple police warnings to stay away from his long-term partner and her son was today granted bail after being charged with having last Saturday caused another violent scene at the couple's home in Fgura.

Paulo De Costa Osorio, 49, a mechanical engineer in private employment who, however, declared in court that he is currently penniless, was allegedly the subject of various reports filed by the woman whenever he broke into the house where she lived with her 18-year old son and disabled uncle.

Police records show that Mr De Costa Osorio had in the past broke down the house door four times and climbed through a balcony on three other occasions, the prosecution said. Last Saturday, after having been warned by the police not to approach his partner, the man once again found his way into her home.

In the ensuing scene, he allegedly threatened his partner who ended up with slight injuries. During today's arraignment, the man was charged with having harassed the woman, caused her to fear violence, slightly injured her, caused damage to her property and even threatened her son. He was also charged with indecent behaviour in public, with breaching good order and public peace and with refusing to obey police orders.

The court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, heard how the man, a self-confessed addict with an otherwise outgoing personality, underwent a complete character transformation, becoming aggressive and paranoid, when under the influence of drugs or alcohol. In the presence of the culprit's long-suffering partner and her son, the prosecuting officer explained that the "kind-hearted" woman always took pity upon the man and let him back into the family home.

After noting the man's request for bail, lawyer Noel Camilleri, appearing parte civile for the victim and her son, explained how last Saturday night, at around 1am, the terrified woman had called him on the phone seeking help after her partner's latest episode of violence.

"We're not after a pound of flesh, but today I insist that the man remains under arrest," the lawyer declared. "Today we are here to protect this woman and to avoid anything worse happening," Dr Camilleri stressed.

However, the defence lawyer countered that his client had a regular job and had pledged to take up residence at a social shelter in Birkirkara so as to keep away from the family home. There was no reason to keep the man under arrest, his lawyer concluded.

The court, after hearing submissions by both parties, upheld the request for bail against a personal guarantee of €2,000, ordering the man to sign the bail book daily at the Birkirkara police station and to not set foot in Fgura. The court also imposed a curfew between 10pm and 5am and warned the man not to breach any of the bail conditions set.



"You would be liable to six months jail and you would also have to pay €2,000" the magistrate warned, issuing further a Protection Order in favour of the victims.

"Start a new life and seek treatment, but just do not approach your partner," were the court's parting words of advice.

Inspector Spiridione Zammit prosecuted. Lawyer Patrick Valentino was legal aid.

