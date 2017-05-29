Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in today's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that a blitz of promotions in continuing in the army as the general election approaches. It also reports that a Russian group could be behind unsuccessful attempts to hack the government computer system. The attempts started when Malta assumed the EU presidency.

The Malta Independent says seven former Mcast students have been told to reimburse €21,000 due to an administrative error.

In-Nazzjon carries a large picture of yesterday's PN mass meeting in Sliema over the heading - Optimism that a new era will dawn on Sunday.

l-orizzont likewise pictures the Labour mass meeting in Floriana, saying the enthusiasm was the same as four years ago.

MaltaToday reports how former prime ministers Blair and Renzi and current European People's Party chairman Weber lent their support in Malta's electoral campaigns.