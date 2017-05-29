PN, PD and AD unite to oppose Mtarfa ODZ development

PD candidates. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The Nationalist Party, Democratic Party and Alternattiva Demokratika are all united in their opposition to the conversion and extension of the isolation hospital building in Mtarfa into a retirement home on ODZ land.

Addressing a conference, PD candidate Godfrey Farrugia said the PN and PD favoured the renovation of the old hospital into an international school, but opposed any further development on ODZ land as was being proposed by the government.

The former Labour MP said AD had also expressed its opposition to the project.

Dr Farrugia hit out at the government's lack of consultation with residents about the project.

Residents, he said, only found out about the proposed development from the media.

He said a local drama group had already been informed that they would have to seek an alternative premises to use, and there was also uncertainty about access to the sports facilities on the site.

Dr Farrugia said Forza Nazzjonali did not believe in this style of leadership.

A government that truly listens should always remain close to society, he said, contrary to what had been done in this case.

A group of Mtarfa residents have written to MPs and candidates asking them to make their position on the project known.

One resident who addressed the press conference said fellow residents wanted Mtarfa's present tranquillity to be maintained.

Residents were worried about the impact the project would have on their quality of life, he said.

He said residents were proposing that the isolation hospital instead be used as a library and a civic centre.