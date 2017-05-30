Advert
More than 12,000 voting documents yet to be collected

Almost 2,000 documents undelivered and uncollected in Gozo alone

More than 12,000 voting documents remain undelivered and uncollected, the Electoral Commission said in a statement. 

Of the 12,339 documents that have yet to be collected, 10,386 belong to voters registered in Malta and 1,953 belong to Gozo-registered voters. 

Voters who have not yet collected their voting document can now do so by showing up at the Electoral Commission's office at the former Trade Fair grounds in Naxxar or at St Francis Square in Victoria, Gozo. Voters must present their ID card to collect their voting document. 

