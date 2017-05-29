Konrad Mizzi talks up power station in rare campaign appearance

Minister Konrad Mizzi made a rare appearance at a campaign event this evening, insisting his work over the past four years had tangibly improved people’s everyday lives.



The embattled minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, who had not appeared on the campaign trail before today, was given a warm welcome by the party faithful in Birżebbuġa, where he highlighted the completion of the new power station in a brief intervention.

READ: Draft FIAU report questioned Mizzi's declared assets

“The Prime Minister had a clear priority before the last election: the power station would be completed, the oil tanks would be shut down, and our air quality would improve,” he said.

“This has all been achieved. In four years, we’ve cut down emissions by half and made real improvements in people’s everyday lives.”

Dr Mizzi said the next step would be to achieve a full regeneration of the Birżebbuġa area, pledging government funds to ensure the highest quality infrastructure and open spaces, and an appropriate balance between the Freeport’s operations and the needs of local residents.

His intervention followed the tone set earlier by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who also highlighted the government’s achievements in the south of the island and pledged that residents would continue to see new investment and increasing property values under a new Labour administration.

“Saturday’s choice is not a trivial one,” Dr Muscat said. “The chaos that will be created if people do not vote for the Labour Party is real: the same people who created the problems will reign again. This is not a fearmongering campaign; we are reminding people what is at stake, both the risks and the opportunities.”

Appealing directly to those who voted for the PL for the first time four years ago, he said: “We made mistakes, but we also did much good. I firmly believe that if we all work together, we can achieve so much more.”