Extraordinary election will lead to extraordinary result - Busuttil

Next Saturday Malta will choose to start a fresh page in its history as the electorate will be ending four years of rampant corruption and ‘theft’ of Malta’s assets, Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil said tonight.



Speaking in Mosta, Dr Busuttil said that the Forza Nazzjonali had grown from strength to strength during this short electoral campaign, as thousands of people realised that this was an extraordinary election where people would determine Malta’s future one again.

Insisting that the electorate was faced with a simple choice between what is good and what is bad, Dr Busuttil said that he was convinced that these extraordinary elections would also produce an extraordinary result.



He said that whenever the Maltese were asked to make a crucial choice for their future, they had always taken the right decision.

Dr Busutil referred to the latest "desperate" attempt for Prime Minster Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri to hold on to power, when the unelected Mr Schembri sent an email to thousands of people countering an editorial in The Sunday Times of Malta calling for a change in government.

Dr Busutttl said that this latest attempt by Mr Schembri and Dr Muscat showed that the government was living in denial and could not even acknowledge what was happening.

Calling Mr Schembri "corrupt" and a "money launderer", he said that he was convinced that the three ongoing inquiries would conclude that Dr Muscat’s right-hand man should face criminal charges.

He said that since Dr Muscat has defended his closest friend so much, he will also have to shoulder responsibility for shielding him from prosecution and letting the police gloss over these criminal acts.

“Mr Schembri should rest assured that there is more than ample proof for him to face criminal charges. The law must apply to everyone,” he insisted.



The PN Leader said that in his e-mail, Mr Schembri even had the arrogance to say that Dr Muscat was not only his boss but his "best friend".

“Who are you kidding,” Dr Busuttil said with reference to Mr Schembri. “We all know that you and Dr Muscat are the same thing. That is why both of you have to go next Saturday,” he said.

Dr Busuttil said that the day when “Malta will be a normal country again” was fast approaching, as he called on everyone to keep working until the end for "Malta to win" and save its future.