Elderly may skip the queue on polling day

Persons over 75 years old and stretcher cases from hospitals and other old people's institutions will be allowed to avoid queuing at all times during polling day on Saturday without the need of a medical certificate.

Voters aged between 60 and 75 years old will be allowed to jump the queue between 1pm and 5 pm.

All other persons who are sick and unable to wait in the queue must present a medical certificate to avoid the queue, and this facility would be permitted after 1pm.

Persons presenting a special identity card issued by the National Commission for Persons with Disability will be granted the same facility without the need of a medical certificate.

The Electoral Commission will receive applications from medical officers who are not contesting the elections for the issue of official forms which serve as a medical certificate so that sick persons will be allowed to jump the queue during the poll within the hours specified above.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission said that on polling day at Mater Dei, Karin Grech, Mount Carmel, and Gozo General hospitals on Thursday no visitors shall be allowed inside these institutions except between 7pm and 8pm.

However the Electoral Commission, on the advice of the hospital authorities, may issue permits outside stipulated visiting hours for relatives of patients who are "very seriously ill" and shall have the discretion to decide on the number of relatives allowed at any one time.