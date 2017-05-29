Destiny to perform in Britain's Got Talent semi-finals tomorrow

Fourteen-year-old Destiny Chukunyere was selected to perform in the semi-finals of ITV's hugely popular Britain’s Got Talent tomorrow.

Britain’s Got Talent is a talent show where anyone of any age with any sort of talent can audition. Acts then compete against each other in order to gain the audience support with the winner then given the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance in front of members of the British Royal Family as well as a cash prize. Forty acts have made it to the semi-finals, which start today and continue till Friday.

Destiny spoke to the Times of Malta about the emotional roller coaster the moments leading up to the judges’ most recent verdict proved to be. “They called us up on stage as a group and we were all tense. I kept telling myself that I had given my utmost but the judges kept using words like ‘unfortunately’ and it could have easily been a ‘no’. But it was a ‘yes’,” Destiny said from London.

Having already been successful in various other international competitions, such as the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, The Maltese teenager seems to be extremely motivated by the chance to have her performance broadcasted on live TV tomorrow evening, rather than intimidated.

“It’s been crazy and while I feel prepared, I continue to rehearse constantly. In order to succeed, you need to work hard. Nobody can do that for you – you need to do all the work yourself,” Destiny contended.

Wanting to keep her song choice a secret, Destiny expressed her gratitude for all the support she has felt from back home.

“It’s my dream to perform in front of the Royal Family as well as going on my own tour and so I will be giving it my all,” she added.

Be sure not to miss Destiny’s live semi-final, which will be aired on ITV at 8:30pm local time tomorrow.