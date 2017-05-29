Watch: Car rams motorcycles and Paceville restaurant as onlookers flee

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A BMW car was driven wrong way down the road leading from St George's Bay to the Intercontinental Hotel before ramming three motorcycles early this morning.

The driver then backed the vehicle and drove straight at the Eat Me I'm Famous restaurant.

Although the car did not stop, police sources say that they have identified it and further investigations are under way.

The video shows onlookers taken aback at first but later running away when they saw the car plough into the restaurant - perhaps frightened that this might have been a rogue attack.

The incident took place at 3.45am.