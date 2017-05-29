AD boycotts 'Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe' debate

Alternattiva Demokratika's representative Ralph Cassar today refused to take part in “the parody of a debate” saying it was being organised by the “Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe".

The BA had reached “the pits of political servilism to the PL and PN” since the new chairman was appointed a few weeks ago, AD chairman Arnold Cassola said.

AD said the BA had scrapped all of the three debates in which it was involved with the Nationalist Party and the Labour Party, had recommended that Xarabank leaves out the Green Party from the two debates where the leaders were involved, and objected to an AD candidate appearing for 10 minutes on the programme Skjetti.

Meanwhile, candidates on the PN and PL lists were given 24-hour exposure daily on these stations, and taking the Broadcasting Authority for a ride by pretending to be guests rather than presenting the programmes themselves, which they do in reality.