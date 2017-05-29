Advert
€50,000 fine for contraband cigarettes

Cigarettes were worth €2,900.

A Canadian-born Gozitan has been fined just over €50,000 for failing to pay around €20,000 worth of tax and duty on cigarettes.

Johnny Sultana, 47 from Victoria, was also given a one-year jail sentence, suspended for two years.

In 2014, he was caught with 18,000 contraband cigarettes and with having disposed of a further 82,000, worth €2,900 in all. The court, presided by Magistrate Joe Mifsud, ordered the confiscation of the cigarettes.

Mr Sultana pleaded guilty to all charges.

