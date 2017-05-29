Genuine solidarity
I am a regular follower of the Times of Malta and a regular visitor to this beautiful island.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Malta and Gozo for their unanimous support of our Mancunian community in our time of deep distress.
I am very impressed with the messages of condolence on social media and the message from the government of Malta.
I would expect nothingless from the much-lovedand respected people of this beloved island.
Please be on guard because these degenerates have no regard for basic humanitarian values!
