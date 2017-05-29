Funk hole voting

The alleged perpetrators of various crimes against the Maltese estate lurk within the establishments of the main political parties. They may consider that their accumulated wealth allows them to reside in safety - as permanent guests within oddly-sheltered places. People who expect to ride out the storm of public opprobrium in relative comfort.

Let me make this clear. There is an election on June 3 and the people will decide the value of their vote.

They may vote in accordance with tradition. They may float from one side to the other. However, they have a funk hole choice: to cross out names of candidates and instead write a very large tick against the words “No to corruption”. I fear this choice is becoming the favoured one.

Funk holes will then be spotted and closed off. Just as the election results are tallied.

Malta has a future but that needs a Macron/French-style vote for a real alternative that will sort out the false allegation from the true. The only way that can happen is if people choose to ‘spoil’ their votes and then allow the Electoral Commission to establish the worth of the actual electoral vote.

Someone will then, hopefully, arise who will carry the torch, burn every funk hole into a thing of distant memory and restore Malta to a country that foreigners may safely do business with.