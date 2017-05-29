Access to gardens
It is unfortunate that nobody had the idea of opening a smart door while rebuilding this wall in a style that would go with the bastions, which would lead to Sa Maison Gardens (Il-Ġnien tal-Milorda). It is impossible to get to this garden due to the fact that the main gate is situated in a very busy road with no parking.
Ample parking could have been provided and locals and tourists alike would have been in a position to enjoy the garden, where a small café could have been included.
