Access to gardens

It is unfortunate that nobody had the idea of opening a smart door while rebuilding this wall in a style that would go with the bastions, which would lead to Sa Maison Gardens (Il-Ġnien tal-Milorda). It is impossible to get to this garden due to the fact that the main gate is situated in a very busy road with no parking.

Ample parking could have been provided and locals and tourists alike would have been in a position to enjoy the garden, where a small café could have been included.