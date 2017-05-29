Sporting briefs

CARRICK: Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick will play another season at Old Trafford after signing a one-year extension to his contract. Carrick’s existing deal was due to expire next month, but the former England international, who will be 36 this summer, has agreed to stay for another 12 months.

MLS: Kortne Ford scored the only goal of the game as Colorado Rapids pulled off a shock 1-0 win against Sporting Kansas City. Sporting lead the Western Conference and were facing the team with the worst record in the MLS this season. But Ford’s first MLS goal gave the Rapids a ninth-minute lead and Sporting’s push for an equaliser came up short.

UNZUE: Celta Vigo have appointed former Barcelona assistant Juan Carlos Unzue as their new coach on a two-year deal, the Spanish club announced yesterday. Former goalkeeper Unzue was Luis Enrique’s right hand man at Celta in the 2013/14 season and followed him to Barcelona, where they won nine trophies in three years, culminating in winning the King’s Cup on Saturday by beating Alaves 3-1. The 50-year-old’s only job as a first team coach was with Numancia in Spain’s second tier in 2010-11.

BESIKTAS: Besiktas clinched their second consecutive Turkish league title, and the 15th in their history, last night when a 4-0 win at Gaziantepspor put them out of reach of rival Istanbul club Basaksehir with one match left in the season. Besiktas fans sang victory songs and set off flares and fireworks after the game, waving flags in the club’s black-and-white colours from car windows.

PORTUGUESE CUP FINAL: Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes 2-1.

LEAGUE TWO: Play-off final – Blackpool vs Exeter 2-1.

IN SCOTLAND: Play-off final – Hamilton vs Dundee United 1-0.