Football news

Moise Kean hailed his goal for Juventus, which made him the first player born in 2000 to score in Serie A, as “just the beginning”.

On Saturday, the 17-year-old came off the bench to head the winner with the final act of the match as the champions came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Bologna in their last league game of the season.

It was Kean’s first senior career goal and ensured Juventus would head into next weekend’s Champions League final in winning form.

He said: “I am very happy to score this first goal. I was also lucky. It’s the dream of all 17-year-olds to score goals for a big club like Juve.

“I dedicate my goal to my family... this is just the beginning.”

Cesc unhappy after sub’s role

Cesc Fabregas has questioned why he was dropped for Chelsea’s FA Cup final defeat to his old side Arsenal.

The 30-year-old midfielder started four of the Blues last six Premier League games as Antonio Conte masterminded another Stamford Bridge title success. But Fabregas, who spent eight years at Arsenal, found himself among the substitutes as Chelsea failed to secure the double following a 2-1 defeat.

“I thought I was playing very well in the last few months,” he said.

“I was in great form and it was a shame I didn’t start the game. I was playing very well and the team was winning, scoring a lot of goals and defending well.

“That is football, you have to accept decisions.”

Partizan beat Red Star in final

Serbian champions Partizan Belgrade won the domestic double after clinching their 14th Cup title with a 1-0 defeat of bitter city foes Red Star in a tense final.

Partizan dominated the match, played under tight security amid fears of crowd trouble, thanks to a 42nd-minute header by Nikola Milenkovic in his last game for the club.

The 19-year-old central defender, set to join Serie A side Fiorentina during the close season, rose above his markers to delight the black-and-white half of Belgrade. Partizan should have won by a bigger margin as their forward Leonardo wasted a string of good chances.

Honved end 24-year drought

Budapest Honved ended a 24-year wait to win the Hungarian first division NB1 title after Ferenc Puskas’s former club beat Videoton 1-0.

Honved, formerly known as Kispest, won the league title for the 14th time after winning a thrilling showdown with Videoton – with both clubs on 62 points before kick-off.

Videoton went into the match knowing they had to win the encounter as Honved had more wins. Striker Marton Eppel scored the only goal of the game in the 59th minute to secure Honved the title.

Another Budapest-based club, 23-times champion MTK, were relegated after failing to win at Paks on Saturday.

Player collapses in Houston heat

The National Women’s Soccer League in the United States will review start times for its games after English international Rachel Daly collapsed at the end of a match in Houston on Saturday.

Houston Dash’s Daly was reported by the team to be “improving” after being taken to hospital suffering from “heat illness” following the home side’s nationally-televised match against Seattle Reign.

The game at Houston’s Compass Stadium began at 3pm and was played in temperatures over 32 degrees Celsius.

Seattle coach Laura Harvey said: “The fact our guys train in this every day and it still affects them proves it doesn’t matter. You can’t prepare for it.”

Chicharito is Mexico’s hot-shot

Javier Hernandez passed Jared Borgetti as Mexico’s all-time leading scorer last weekend when his goal in their 2-1 defeat to Croatia took his tally to 47.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker rose to head home a free-kick at the far post with four minutes left in the match. Duje Cop and Fran Tudor had put Croatia 2-0 by half-time.

Hernandez, better known as ‘Chicharito’, got the goal after coming on as a substitute on 66 minutes of the friendly match played at Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum.