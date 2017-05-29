Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Maersk Tukang from Port Said to Port Tangier, the Antwerp from Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime), the Max Value from Pireaus to Durres (Sullivan Shipping) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher co Ltd) today.

The Daniel from Tunis to Tunis (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The Frisia Lubeck from Ambarli to Algeciras and the Passat from Valencia to Tunis (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The MSC Bettina from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Co Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.