Watch: RT's agent provocateur (ARTE)
An inside look at Russia's controversial news channel
In Berlin, the Russian television channel RT (formerly Russia Today) broadcasts online in German.
Dismissed by some as just Putin's outlet for propaganda, others argue that the channel is an important information source in its own right.
Is RT necessary to counterbalance other European media?
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.