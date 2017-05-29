Europe can no longer rely on allies - Merkel

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Europe can no longer completely rely on its allies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said today, pointing to bruising meetings of G7 wealthy nations and NATO last week.

Speaking to around 2,000 people in a beer tent in Munich, Merkel neither mentioned US President Donald Trump directly nor the international disputes about defence spending and climate change policy.

But in an apparent reference to Trump's open criticism of major NATO allies and his refusal to back established language on fighting rising global temperatures, Merkel said: "The times when we could completely count on others, they are over to a certain extent. I have experienced this in the last few days," adding that Europe must take its fate into its own hands.

Merkel also said that Germany stood with Britain and other nations against terror after last week's bombing in Manchester which killed 22 people.