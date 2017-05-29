Emirates offers special fares to Cambodia

Moonlight Pavilion, the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Emirates has launched a special Economy Class fare offer of €690, inclusive of taxes, return trip from Malta to Phnom Penh in Cambodia. This new route, which starts on July 1, services Phnom Penh via Yangon (Myanmar) and will enable passengers to travel between the two cities, broadening Emirates extensive route network in southeast Asia and marking the only direct flight service between the two cities.

The offer is valid for tickets booked and purchased by June 16 for departures from June 30 to December 14 this year.

Cambodia is emerging as one of the most sought-after southeast Asian tourism destinations for tra­vellers from Malta. Known for its ornate culture and delicious street food, Cambodia offers tourists the experience of stunning landscapes, local eateries and breathtaking historical sites.

Phnom Penh is located in the south-central region of Cambodia and is only five hours from the World Heritage Site Angkor Wat, the largest temple in the world. Other remarkable places of interest include ancient ruins like the Bayon Temple, Ta Prohm and Banteay Kdei. For backpackers and families alike, there’s no shortage of things to do in Cambodia.

If one would like to expand their journey, Phnom Penh is the perfect starting point to discover neighbouring destinations such as Siem Reap (Cambodia), Luang Prabang (Laos), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) and Bangkok (Thailand).

Phnom Penh is Emirates’ newest destination, joining 12 other southeast Asian cities on the Emirates network. The new Dubai-Yangon-Phnom Penh service will enable passengers to seamlessly travel between Yangon, Phnom Penh and beyond.

Passengers on Emirates flights enjoy gourmet and regionally-inspired cuisine prepared using the finest ingredients. Flying with Emirates also means one can look forward to the award-winning inflight entertainment, Ice, with more than 2,500 channels, as well as a generous free baggage allowance of up to 35kg in Economy and 40kg in Business.

A weekend surcharge of €20 applies for departures on Fridays or Saturdays.

To take advantage of the special fare offer, it is advisable to book flights early on www.emirates.com/mt, from travel agents or from the Emirates sales office at the MIA Departures Lounge on tel: 2557 7255.