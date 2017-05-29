Advert
Sunday, May 28, 2017, 08:02

Watch: Ivan Grech Mintoff vs Henry Battistino

Alleanza Bidla and Patrijotti leaders have their say on Times Two

Alleanza Bidla and Moviment Patrijotti Maltin leaders Ivan Grech Mintoff and Henry Battistino field questions on Times Two, a Times of Malta pre-election online series.

We invited 12 candidates from the different parties to pair up to answer the same set of questions each, avoiding most of the current controversies but instead aimed at bringing out their personalities, beliefs and even humour.

