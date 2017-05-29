Sports round-up

Tennis: Title holder Kiki Bertens (picture) swept aside Czech qualifier Barbora Krejcikova 6-2 6-1 yesterday to win her second consecutive Nuremberg Cup in a successful dress rehearsal for the French Open starting today. The Dutch world number 19, who won the title last year after battling through the qualifiers, has enjoyed a memorable clay court season so far, reaching the quarter-finals in Madrid and the last four in Rome last week. “I did not expect to win but I am really happy,” Bertens, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros last year, said in a courtside interview. “Tomorrow I will take a plane to Paris. I will try my best. It was important to get confidence for the French Open. It could not be better this week.”

Golf: Sergio Garcia, back at the scene of his first PGA Tour victory, moved within one stroke of the lead after the second round at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday. The Masters champion made a sizzling start with four birdies in the first seven holes en route to a four-under-par 66 in breezy conditions at Colonial Country Club. Americans Webb Simpson (66), Kevin Kisner (67) and Scott Piercy (66) and New Zealander Danny Lee (64) headed a crowded halfway leaderboard on six-under 134, with Garcia, fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm, Englishman Paul Casey and American Sean O’Hair at five-under.

Taekwondo: Former Great Britain taekwondo fighter Caroline Facer has died aged 34. British Taekwondo announced Facer’s passing in a statement. She had been battling breast cancer. “Caroline was a leading figure in British Taekwondo as a Scorpion Taekwondo athlete who represented Great Britain and won a European Silver medal in Rome and a European Bronze medal in Manchester,” the statement said. “Caroline also represented GB at the first ever Grand Prix event in 2013.”

Basketball, NBA: Enes Kanter, the Turkish NBA star whose home country has revoked his passport, on Friday dismissed a report that Turkey’s government had issued a warrant for his arrest. “You can’t catch me. Don’t waste your breath. I will come on my own will anyway, to spit on your ugly, hateful faces,” Kanter said in a Twitter post. A photo of a story by Turkish newspaper Sabah about the arrest warrant accompanied his post. Kanter was named a “fugitive” by a Turkish court for his support of US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, according to the newspaper’s report.

Motorcycling: Tom Sykes claimed his ninth consecutive Donington Park victory on an emotional afternoon when Superbike fans paid tribute to former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden. Hayden died at the age of 35 in an Italian hospital last week following a cycling accident on the Rimini coastline. There was a minute’s silence before the opening race of the UK round of the Superbike World Championship yesterday, with Hayden’s bike and helmet standing on the start/finish straight at Donington.