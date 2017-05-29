The President’s engagements

9am The President receives representatives of the Malta Polo Club on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11.30am The President receives a group of Fifth Form students from the Sacred Heart College Senior School on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

Noon The President presides over a meeting of the supervisory council of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3pm The President receives Prof. Richard Rubenstein on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace, Attard.

7pm The President receives members of HSBC Banking for Women on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

9am The President meets Alfred Grixti, CEO of the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, at San Anton Palace.

10am The President addresses a press conference to launch a fundraising initiative in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

4pm The President receives representatives of the National Council for the Elderly at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

10am The President meets Andrew Agius Muscat, CEO of the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The President meets Donell Bullock, director of International Field Operations of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

6pm The President attends a public lecture by Prof. Richard Rubenstein, organised by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

Friday

9.15am The President delivers a speech during a seminar organised by the Funds for Voluntary Organisations within the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at St Jeanne Antide Foundation, Tarxien.

11.40am The President delivers a keynote speech at the UEAPME General Assembly, organised by the General Retailers and Traders Union, at Grand Hotel Excelsior, Floriana.

8pm The President delivers a speech during a reception organised on the occasion of the National Day of Italy in Valletta.