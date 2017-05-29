Rainbow Ward has new children’s playing area

From left: Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg Pace, Health Minister Chris Fearne, President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, the foundation’s chairman Albert Mamo and board members Jeffrey and Kevin Buttigieg and Michael Bonello.

The Rainbow Ward at the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre at Mater Dei Hospital now has a children’s play area.

The project, sponsored by the Remax & Friends Foundation on behalf of Puttinu Cares,was inaugurated on May 18 by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca in the presence of Health Minister Chris Fearne together with foun­dation board members Albert Mamo, Joseph Buttigieg, Kevin Buttigieg, Jeffrey Buttigieg, Michael Bonello and Kevin Deguara.

The project, amounting to €75,000, was funded by the Remax & Friends Foundation, in collaboration with the Alive Charity Foundation.

Jeffrey Buttigieg said: “The company felt that the time was opportune to share Remax Malta’s success with those who are less fortunate and the project is a perfect way to contribute towards the well-being of both families and children are faced with difficult situations such as cancer.”

Mr Fearne welcomed the donation, saying that NGOs and the private sector had an important role to play. “We are working hand in hand with NGOs in the health sector to ensure that together we cater for all the needs of patients,” he said.

Puttinu Cares co-founder Rennie Zerafa said he was grateful to the generosity shown by the foundation. “When Mr Buttigieg came to see us with a proposal to take on the project, we were delighted at his hands-on approach and willingness not only to give money but to be involved from early stages till completion.”

Local interior designer Jean-Marc Bianchi volunteered to take on the job of designing the internal area into more than just a living room. He created a design which combined a play area with a living room, made up of a theatre in the form of a pirate ship hosting a stage and a television with a Play Station 4. There is also a table-soccer, a sofa area where parents can watch their children play, an arts and crafts table, a large dolls house and a computer area.

All the furniture was custom-made and offered at cost price by Joinwell Limited, whereas the computer was donated by Forestals, the Play Station 4 with games by Exotique, six stadium seats donated by Intersteel & Fence Ltd and the table soccer by BMIT.

Ms Coleiro Preca congratulated and thanked Remax, who created its own foundation to support the local community, especially children with chronic illnesses.