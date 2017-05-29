Pharmacies open today

Empire Pharmacy, 77, 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2122 5785);

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Road, Marsa (2123 5595);

St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

Marrit Pharmacy, 1st May Street, Fleur-de-Lys (2148 8613);

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);

Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilġa Street, Paceville, St Julian’s (2136 3244);

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102);

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Tat-Tarġa Pharmacy, Plot No. 2, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 3141);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294);

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);

De Rohan Pharmacy 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 7.30am till 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood Donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the old people’s home in Mellieħa between 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.