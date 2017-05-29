Multiculturalism at Gozo’s Happy School
The Gozo College Rabat Primary School celebrated multiculturalism in an activity called ‘The many colours of the Happy School’, which hosts students from 18 countries. Each class focused on a country and prepared a show-and-tell session. Non-Maltese children were encouraged to speak their own language. Parents of these students prepared typical dishes. The morning assembly included songs and a dance. Children were encouraged to wear colours that correspond to the flag of the country children came from. The activity was coordinated by Ekoskola and the Student School Council members.
