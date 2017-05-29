MBA hosts dinner for EBF committee, board members
The Malta Bankers Association recently hosted the European Banking Federation executive committee and board members to a dinner at the Mediterranean Conference Centre. The dinner followed a tour of St John’s Co-Cathedral and pre-dinner drinks at the Central Bank of Malta. During dinner, the guests were addressed by the chairman of the Malta Bankers Association, Mario Mallia, the deputy governor of the Central Bank, Alfred Mifsud, and the vice president of the EBF, Jose Maria Roldan. Seen here are, from left, Ronald Kent (UK), Robert Kitt (Estonia), Andrew Beane (MBA board member), Noreen Doyle (UK), Johan Hansing (Sweden), Noel Brett (Ireland), Anthony Browne (UK) and Katrin Taliharm (Estonia).
