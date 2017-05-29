Literacy programme is reaching schools

Year 2 children from Msida Primary School enjoying a reading session with books from their new Aqra Kemm Tiflaħ library, supported by ‘GO for the future’.

New libraries have been presented to Msida Primary School as part of the Aqra Kemm Tiflaħ project, which is being supported by the ‘GO for the future’ fund.

Run by the National Literacy Agency within the Ministry for Education and Employment, the projects aims to install new libraries in every Year 1, 2 and 3 classroom in State schools across Malta. Each library includes 100 high-appeal books to encourage children to read for pleasure. The books are both fiction and non-fiction, 50 in Maltese and 50 in English.

During the presentation of the new libraries by GO’s chief commercial officer Kurt Camilleri, children from the school, which forms part of the St Theresa College, took part in various reading activities. At the same time, two new big books were launched by the National Literacy Agency: Is-Sħaba l-Imqarba by Maria Attard and Il-Ġugarelli by Romina Zammit. These books have been published as part of the Bil-Ħila Tagħkom project, which aims to encourage the creation of new resources for the reaching of Maltese.

Mr Camilleri said: “GO for the future was launched with an initial commitment of €80,000 to support education and the popularisation of science. In just six months we have already made two very significant investments: in Aqra Kemm Tiflaħ and the Malta Robotics Olympiad. It is clear that Malta’s future prosperity will depend not only on our technology and communications infrastructure but also on our ability to make the most of the new opportunities these will provide. To do this, we need people who are passionate about science and technology. But above all else we need people who want to learn and for that we need to help children develop a love for reading. This is why Aqra Kemm Tiflaħ is such an important project.”

‘GO for the future’, launched in 2016, has this year committed €11,000 to Aqra Kemm Tiflaħ and will commit a further €11,000 next year to ensure the project continues.