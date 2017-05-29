Family reunion

The Pulis family on the church parvis in Siġġiewi.

A reunion was held on May 20 by the Pulis family of Siggiewi, descendants of Carmelo (Pulis tas-Sissu) and Carmela Falzon (Ta’ Kangu).

The activity started with Mass at 6.30pm at St Nicholas parish church, followed by a party at Papa’s in the village square.

Over 70 family members, made up of first cousins – grandchildren of Carmelo Pulis (1869-1950) – and their respective families attended the reunion, including cousins from the UK and Australia.

During the happy gathering, a collection for the children’s charity Dr Klown was organised by Jessica Borg, great-great-granddaughter of Carmelo Pulis and a donation given to this worthy cause.