Announcements

Dr FRANCIS CONSIGLIO, MD, and Miss JOAN SCHRANZ

The marriage was celebrated at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema on May 28, 1967. Heartfelt congratulations from your daughters Gillian and her husband Michael Darmanin, Giselle and her husband Adrian Camilleri and your beloved grandchildren Faye, Max, Leah and Marcus.

Obituaries

ARNOLD. On May 17, at North Hills Hospital, North Richland Hills, Texas, RON, aged 74, passed away following complications from heart surgery. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved wife Rina, née Demby-Tayar, formerly of Kappara, and their son Gabriel. He also leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Kelli, wife of Barry Lindholm, Kristen, wife of David Halverson, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister Pam Ferguson, other relatives and numerous friends in the US and beyond. A celebration of life service is to take place on June 1 at Beth-El Congregation, Fort Worth, Texas. May he rest in peace.

DEBONO. On May 27, at her home in Marsaxlokk, LINA, aged 89, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Evelyn, Louise and her husband Frank and Roseanne and her husband Michael, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 30 at 9.30am at Our Lady of Pompeii parish church, Marsaxlokk followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FERRIGGI. On May 26, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JUDITH of Senglea, residing in Rabat, aged 63, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Dr Joseph Ferriggi, her daughters Alison and her boyfriend Etienne Pisani, Brenda Lee and her husband Rene Cutajar, her granddaughter Eva, her sisters and brothers and her in-laws, her husband’s family members, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday, May 29 at 3pm for the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI. On May 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, née Sciberras, of Paola, aged 79, widow of Lolly, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Joe and his wife Carmen, David and his wife May, Philip and his wife Therese and Mark and his wife Julia, her daughter Mariosa and her husband Martin Agius, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 29 at 7.45am for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Tarxien cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABDILLA – DORIS, née Camilleri. May 27 the seventh anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all her family. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BATTISTINO. Most treasured and unforgettable memories of VINCENT, June 5 the 20th anniversary of his call to eternal life. So sadly missed and deeply loved by his children Rose Marie, Margaret, Victor and David, their spouses and grandchildren Daniel, Francesco, Martha, Victoria, Benjamin and Elisa. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said on Saturday, June 3 at 6.15pm and on Monday, June 5 at 7am at Ta’ l-Erwieħ chapel, Tarxien. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BLUNDELL. Treasured memories of a most beloved husband, EDGAR, who died on May 28, 1994. Fondly remembered by his wife Carmen.

BONNICI – JOSEPH F. Today the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Much loved and missed. Anne and family.

CALLEJA. Treasured memories of our parents on the anniversary of their demise, PAUL, June 2, 2001, and LILY, June 14, 1988. Fondly remembered by their daughters Maria, widow of Anthony Tabone, Rose, wife of Norman Farrugia, Antoinette, wife of Joseph Spiteri Audibert, Claudia, wife of Ray F. Spiteri, and Pauline, wife of Anthony Farrugia, their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – Brother LOUIS CAMILLERI (De La Salle Brothers). Tomorrow the sixth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his family, the De La Salle Brothers, the Signum Fidei Community and all the staff and friends of Stella Maris College and De La Salle College. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CRISTINA – GIOVANNA. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise, joining our father Lawrence forever. Lovingly remembered by their children Maurice, Mario and Yvonne, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of our dear father EDWIN on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Mariella, Philip and their families.

DE GIORGIO – MAURICE. In loving memory, on the second anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his wife Mary, his son Matthew, his daughter-in-law Mona Lisa, his grandchildren Joshua, Nikolai and his wife Patricia, Sebastian and Emily and his great-grandchildren Sophie and Harry. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO – FRANK. Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving husband, father and grandfather on the 26th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife Stella, daughters Marguerite, Pauline and Lucienne, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GARRONI. Fondest memories of a very dear friend MARIA. Anne, Tony and family.

GRECH – MARIA, née Mifsud Bonnici. Remembering you today and always. Valerie and family.

MAHONEY – JOHN. Ever loving and treasured memories on the first anniversary of his demise. Always in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Beatrice, his children Kathleen, Vanessa and Thomas, his grandchildren, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 31 at 6.30pm at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta.

MICALLEF. Cherished and ever loving memories of our parents EDGAR and HELEN née Anastasi, on the 31st anniversary of our mother’s demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Giovanna, Margaret, Rosemarie, Theresa and their families.

PACE BARDON – ANTHONY. Wonderful memories of a loving husband and father on the 20th anniversary of his sudden passing away. In our hearts forever. Louise, Michael, Roberta, Christina and families.

PACE BARDON. In loving memory of ANTHONY, a dear brother and uncle, on the 20th anniversary of his death. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure to cherish forever. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his brother, sister and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VUKOVIĆ – HILDA. Remembering our dearest mother with so much love and gratitude, today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always in the heart of her daughters Marica and Jana and family. Her eldest son Sandro went to meet her and his father, last October. Lord, grant them all rest and joy in your Kingdom, forever.

ZAMMIT – HILDA. Cherished memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the anniversary of her demise. The flowers we place upon your grave may wither and decay but love for you who sleeps beneath will never fade away. Lord, grant her eternal rest.