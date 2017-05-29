Quotes and news

Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas, Venezuela, said government agents should “not launch tear gas against people and, of course, not even shoot or allow certain groups to shoot, because there are paramilitary groups; everyone has seen in the videos”. He said all the violence should cease immediately.

The cardinal was speaking after the country’s bishops led a day of prayer and fasting for peace. He also used the occasion to renew his condemnation of the ongoing violence of Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

‘War is main reason for emigration’

In an address to a UN session on ‘drivers of migration’, Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the Vatican’s representative at the UN headquarters in New York, said: “There is no worse human-made crisis that drives people forcibly to migrate or internally displaces populations than wars and violent conflicts.”

He reminded the delegates that the UN has made a commitment to addressing conditions that prompt people to flee from their homes. He added that “extreme poverty, the lack of basic goods and services, and severe environmental degradation and disasters” are also factors, but not on the same scale as armed conflict.

The archbishop said the most effective way to reduce migration would be to eliminate warfare.“If conditions for a decent life are met, and the drivers of migration are adequately address­ed, people would not feel forced to leave their homes.”

‘Be open to dialogue’

Pope Francis appealed to Chinese Catholics to remain “open to encounter and dialogue”. The Pope made his appeal while the Vatican is negotiating with the Chinese authorities about the appointment of bishops.

Last Wednesday had been declared by Pope Benedict as a day of prayer for China’s Catholics. Last Sunday, in preparation for this day of prayer, Pope Francis appealed to Chinese Catholics:

“To Chinese Catholics I say: let us raise our gaze to Mary, our Mother, so that she may help us to discern the will of God regarding the concrete path of the Church in China and support us in accepting her plan of love with generosity.

“Mary encourages us to offer our personal contribution towards communion among believers and for the harmony of society as a whole. Let us not forget to bear witness to faith with prayer and with love, always remaining open to encounter and dialogue.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)