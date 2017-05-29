Watch: 'I will not let you down', Busuttil tells Sliema mass meeting

Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil promised supporters and Labourites he would not let them down, saying he was optimistic that after Saturday's election Malta would have a fairer society and a stronger economy that was rid of corruption.

Speaking at a mass meeting in Sliema, Dr Busuttil said he was hopeful that after Saturday the people would feel prouder to be Maltese.

The people will show they would no longer tolerate a government living a lie, a government which blamed everyone, even the Russian secret service, for its corruption.

But there was a week to go, and everything could change, he warned.

"Dream of the result you want and work hard to achieve it,” he said.

Dr Busuttil hit out at government corruption and said the current situation could not be more serious.

The people could no longer tolerate a situation where a minister and a chief of staff were found to have taken kickbacks and set up secret companies in Panama.

"How could taxpayers declare every cent if Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri did not observe the law? How could the people tolerate a situation where some drowned in illicit riches and others could not make ends meet?

"It is not enough that the economy is doing well. Money is not everything, our values our principles come first. Honesty and integrity come first. We are not for sale,” Dr Busuttil said.

Dr Busuttil noted that according to surveys, many people remained undecided. The future of the country relied on them.

“I appeal to all those who are undecided, those who do not associate themselves with any party, to vote for the future of the country,” he said.

“Your country needs you like never before. I promise that if you choose Malta I will lead a government as a Forza Nazzjonali, a force for all the people not just before the election, but especially after it, for a full term. We will not let you down,” Dr Busuttil said to applause.

A Labour flag at today's mass meeting in Sliema.

Addressing himself to Labourites who felt hurt, Dr Busuttil said he understood their split loyalty between country and party.

“We promise that if you put your trust in us, we will deliver what was promised to you in 2013. We will ensure that we have a Malta Tagħna Lkoll, a country where you may disagree with us, but you can work with us, with zero tolerance to corruption, an open government with full accountability and respect for meritocracy. We will not dump you like the Labour government has done.”

Turning to Nationalists who voted Labour in 2013, Dr Busuttil said the PN acknowledged it had made mistakes. It had not been close to the people, but it had learnt its lesson.

“We will not repeat the same mistake,” he said.

“I promise that your trust to the PN and Forza Nazzjonali, your act for the country will not be forgotten. We will be with you,” Dr Busuttil said.

EPP chairman addresses meeting

Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People's Party said he could "smell change" in Malta, derived through a new government under Simon Busuttil.

He said Malta’s EU presidency was not characterised by achievement, but by the Panama Papers revelations.

It was a scandal, he said, to see the only European minister on the Panama list presiding the EU Energy Council.

It was a shame that the prime minister’s chief of staff had insulted the Pana committee investigating the Panama Papers.

The serious allegations against Joseph Muscat himself were also well known.

“But this behaviour is not Malta, this corruption is not Malta, Joseph Muscat is not Malta. Malta deserves a better future,” Mr Weber said.