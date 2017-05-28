Advert
Sunday, May 28, 2017, 09:21

Vitals says its officials have no Pilatus Bank accounts

Vitals Global Healthcare insisted this morning that none of its owners, directors or members of management have, or ever had bank accounts with Pilatus Bank.

VGH, which has been handed the management of Gozo General Hospital and St Luke's Hospital, was reacting to questions raised by the Nationalist Party.

PN leader Simon Busuttil told Times of Malta yesterday that if it transpires that there is a Pilatus Bank account belonging to anyone involved in Vitals, it would be the limit. That would be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.  

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Election coverage in The Sunday Times...

  2. Muscat and Busuttil face off on Xarabank

  3. Accusations, denials and armchair...

  4. The general election: Third of voters...

  5. Former judge calls Muscat’s remarks...

  6. Caruana Galizia stands by Russian...

  7. Malta may be a desert by the end of the...

  8. Two detained in Sicily on terrorism...

  9. Suspicious transactions included money...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed