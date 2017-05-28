Vitals says its officials have no Pilatus Bank accounts

Vitals Global Healthcare insisted this morning that none of its owners, directors or members of management have, or ever had bank accounts with Pilatus Bank.

VGH, which has been handed the management of Gozo General Hospital and St Luke's Hospital, was reacting to questions raised by the Nationalist Party.

PN leader Simon Busuttil told Times of Malta yesterday that if it transpires that there is a Pilatus Bank account belonging to anyone involved in Vitals, it would be the limit. That would be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.