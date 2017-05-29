Today's front pages

The following are the top stories on Malta's front pages today.

The Sunday Times of Malta carries an interview with Philip Rizzo, the former CEO of the Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools, who had voted Labour in 2013. He has returned to the PN and has sharp words about corruption and about the prime minister.

The newspaper also says that according to its survey, a third of voters still have to decide.

The Malta Independent says the FIAU investigated kickbacks in the sale of Enemalta to the Chinese.

MaltaToday says Labour still leads the PN in the latest opinion poll, at 4.2%. It also carries interviews with the party leaders. Simon Busuttil says there is enough proof in the people's mind regarding Egrant. Joseph Muscat says that after the election, Busuttil or himself will have to go.

It-Torċa focuses on claims made by Simon Busuttil on Xarabank and denials by the government and institutions such as the FIAU.

Illum leads with a front-page editorial, asking who will be prime minister in a week's time.