Sunday, May 28, 2017, 12:30

President condemns political meme

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca has condemned a political meme showing a person with Down's Syndrome,

She said in a Facebook comment that this was a heartbreaking development which showed a lack of maturity, decency, respect and ethics.

It also hurt vulnerable persons. 

