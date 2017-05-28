President condemns political meme
President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca has condemned a political meme showing a person with Down's Syndrome,
She said in a Facebook comment that this was a heartbreaking development which showed a lack of maturity, decency, respect and ethics.
It also hurt vulnerable persons.
