Konrad Mizzi denies impropriety in sale of Enemalta stake to the Chinese

Minister Konrad Mizzi has denied allegations of impropriety in relation to the sale of a stake of Enemalta to a Chinese company.

He was reacting to a story in The Malta Independent under the heading “Kickbacks over Enemalta privatisation probed by the FIAU”.

Dr Mizzi claimed the report was a continuation of a character assassination campaign.

He said he "strongly rejects any allegation of impropriety in general and, specifically, in relation to the strategic investment in Enemalta plc."

The newspaper, he said, tried to create a link between the trust setup, whose beneficiary was family, and a separate unrelated company which it claimed was set up by a Chinese individual. He said no such link exists.