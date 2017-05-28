Watch: Busuttil condemns use of Down's Syndrome picture in political meme

Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil this morning condemned a meme on Facebook showing a picture of the prime minister with the face of a Down's Syndrome person.

"This is something I condemn unreservedly. Persons with disabilities cannot be used in this way. I condemn this in the same way as I condemned the attacks involving the prime minister's children. This is unacceptable, " Dr Busuttil said.

(The meme was also condemned by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca in a statement).

Dr Busuttil made his comment at the beginning of a speech in Mellieħa.

In his speech Dr Busuttil referred to reports in newspapers today and said corruption in Malta had become 'suffocating'.

He said he was concerned about reports of kickback links between the power station gas tanker and a company registered in Dubai with links to Keith Schembri, the prime minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri and minister Konrad Mizzi. The link was established by the FIAU, Dr Busuttil said.

This put into perspective how the tanker was moored in Marsaxlokk despite everybody's opposition, with a contract for 18 years, he said.

This contract, he promised, would be investigated by a new PN government, along with all other contracts in which Mr Schembri and Dr Mizzi were involved.

Dr Busuttil observed that it was also reported in the Independent today that in the €320 million sale of Enemalta shares to Shanghai Electric, the Chinese negotiator also had a secret company set up for him in the British Virgin Islands (BVI). The company was set up by Brian Tonna, who also set up the secret Panama companies for Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

Dr Mizzi went to China 17 times in the past four years on government business, and, according to an FIAU report, the Chinese negotiator told Brian Tonna that he expected €1 million to be deposited in his new BVI company. The report said it was suspected that kickbacks were thus paid for the sale of Enemalta. (Dr Mizzi has denied the claims)

"I cannot say I am surprised, but I am angry and disgusted. These people dipped their fingers in the sale of passports, the granting of visas, and now the power station. This is a situation which can be changed on June 3," he said.

Dr Busuttil also referred to the interview with Philip Rizzo, former CEO of the Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools, featured in The Sunday Times of Malta today. Mr Rizzo said that when he learnt of corruption in the FTS by a former canvasser of the education minister, he alerted the prime minister and the prime minister, replied "I believe we can find you another place."

"Instead of tackling corruption, the prime minister turned a blind eye to it. Now the people have to show on June 3 they will not do the same," Dr Busuttil said.

Watch proceedings above.