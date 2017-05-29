Advert
Sunday, May 28, 2017, 15:28

AD sees political leaders putting undue pressure on the judiciary

The prime minister and the leader of the opposition have exerted undue pressure on Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, who is conducting the Egrant inquiry,Alternattiva chairman Arnold Cassola charged today.  

Speaking at a press conference, Prof Cassola, said both Joseph Muscat and Simon Busuttil seemed to be arrogantly ignoring the fact that the members of the judiciary were independent of the Executive and should not be intimidated and conditioned by politicians whilst conducting their inquiries. 

Alternattiva Demokratika candidate Mario Mallia said Malta had a crisis because of the political class.  

"There is a crisis of confidence in politics itself. The mud slinging between the PL and PN has been turned into an art – with one pre-empting the other to show the other party as ‘more dirty’ than itself," he said.  

