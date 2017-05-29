Advert
Sunday, May 28, 2017, 07:26

€451,084 raised in PN marathon

The Nationalist Party raised €451,084 in a fund-raising marathon for its electoral campaign yesterday.

PN leader Simon Busuttil announced the sum at the end of the programme and thanked supporters.

