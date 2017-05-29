Photo of the week
Naked Man Orchid (Orchis italica), also known as the Hanging Man Orchid. These flowers native to the Mediterranean regions, resemble tiny little hanging naked men, complete with their dotted eyes and smiles. The Naked Man Orchid is classified as having a threatened status, perhaps because of its popularity as an antidiarrheal, antiflatulent and aphrodisiac.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.