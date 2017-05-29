Advert
Sunday, May 28, 2017, 00:01

Photo of the week

Photo: Matthew Borg CardonaPhoto: Matthew Borg Cardona

Naked Man Orchid (Orchis italica), also known as the Hanging Man Orchid. These flowers native to the Mediterranean regions, resemble tiny little hanging naked men, complete with their dotted eyes and smiles. The Naked Man Orchid is classified as having a threatened status, perhaps because of its popularity as an antidiarrheal, antiflatulent and aphrodisiac.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Catwalk at St Elmo for fashion week's...

  2. Antonio Schranz and the Travelling...

  3. Hock injuries

  4. Orchid fever

  5. Myth Debunked: Is the tongue the...

  6. Photo of the week

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed