Vote Muscat out of power

In the past few days we have heard that two well-known banks are now considering Malta as a high-risk country for investments.

Germany’s second largest bank, Commerzbank, and the Swedish bank Swedbank AB, with about 9.5 million clients and over 600,000 commercial clients, are reportedly reluctant to accept negotiations with Maltese companies.

This dramatic news reveals that Malta’s reputation in the financial and banking sectors is plummeting. We can still avoid a fatal plunge into darkness if we vote Joseph Muscat and his cronies out of power.