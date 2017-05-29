This election is not being contested under normal circumstances. If Labour is not kicked out, Malta’s respect and repute, which we have worked so hard to build, will sink into oblivion. Photos: Matthew Mirabelli/Labour Party

I have been following what the PN and the PL leaders have been saying since the start of this election campaign.

The number of electoral promises that have, so far, been made is, to say the least, impressive, and it would have been very tempting for each and every one of us to compare and contrast what is being offered by each party, in exchange for our vote, before we make up our minds on which way our vote would go.

I have no doubt that many of us would have done just that had this been an election that is being contested under normal circumstances.

It is not!

What we have before us are very serious allegations of massive money laundering and bribery at the very top. Anyone having the tiniest shred of decency would have resigned over them. Since this has not happened, what we now urgently need to de­cide is whether we would like to endorse all this by voting for the Labour government to stay on or whether we want to rid ourselves completely of this colossal corruption.

Only this matters in the realities we are facing. All other considerations are irrelevant.

My choice is, therefore, very clear. This government must go now.

I, for one, will be voting to kick it out; I will be voting to rid our country of the vast corruption that has engulfed it in these past four years.

If Labour is not kicked out, Malta’s respect and repute, which we have worked so hard to build, will sink into oblivion.

I hope that on June 3 those Maltese who love their country and who put Malta first will do the same as I will do.