Sunday, May 28, 2017, 00:01 by

Paul Xuereb, Gżira

Malta in the Middle Ages

While I greatly admire the research and published work of Prof. Stanley Fiorini, I feel that Anne Marie Galea’s article in The Sunday Times of Malta of May 21 (‘Mist being lifted on medieval Malta’) seems to ignore the pioneering work of the late Prof. Godfrey Wettinger showing how Maltese and Gozitan people lived, loved and died during the Middle Ages.

I hope Prof. Fiorini will write in The Sunday Times of Malta to give readers a fairer picture than Ms Galea has given.

